Man wants car wash owner to pay for damage to his vehicle

PHOENIX, Arizona (KTRK) --
A Phoenix man wants a car wash to pay up after his car was damaged.

Video from inside a car wash in north Phoenix shows a man going through. Two cars ahead of him come off the rollers and stop. The vehicle behind him hits him, and pushes him through the car wash, damaging his car.

The car wash is refusing any liability.

"Driver error is usually the cause," explained JR Ruelas of Superstar Car Wash. "They're stepping on the brake or turning the wheel and stopping it."

Experts say if you have a similar issue or your car is damaged, be sure to get video and keep all receipts. You should also file a police report, get damage estimates and push the car wash to reimburse you for the damage.
