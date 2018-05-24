Border patrol agent fatally shoots person near Rio Bravo

EMBED </>More Videos

Border agent shoots immigrant at the Texas Mexico border (KTRK)

LAREDO, Texas (KTRK) --
A US Customs and Border Protection agent says he was being attacked by a group of illegal immigrants when he opened fire and killed one person.

The agent says he was trying to stop the group from crossing the border near Rio Bravo. He says as he tried to arrest them, they began attacking him with blunt objects.

The agent pulled his firearm and shot once, killing one of them.

The rest of the group ran. Three people related to the incident were taken into custody. The agency is now investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
border patroldeadly shootingtexas news
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News