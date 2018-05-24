Border patrol agent fatally shoots person near Rio Bravo

A US Customs and Border Protection agent says he was being attacked by a group of illegal immigrants when he opened fire and killed one person.The agent says he was trying to stop the group from crossing the border near Rio Bravo. He says as he tried to arrest them, they began attacking him with blunt objects.The agent pulled his firearm and shot once, killing one of them.The rest of the group ran. Three people related to the incident were taken into custody. The agency is now investigating.