Bodycam video shows police confronting erratic woman who pulled 2 children onto roof of home

New bodycam video shows police working to rescue two children trapped on a roof with an erratic woman in Florida. (KTRK)

DELRAY BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
Dramatic body-camera video shows a tense confrontation between police in Florida and a woman who pulled herself and two small children onto the roof of a home.

The Delray Beach Police Department says neighbors called 911 to say the 23-year-old woman was acting erratically and refused to come down.

When officers arrived, they found the woman and two children, a 1-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl, standing with her.

The intense video shows officers trying to coax the woman down. But when she refused again, officers breached the door of the home, ran up the stairs and stepped out onto the ledge with the woman and children.

The woman pleaded several times to see the officers' badges, often doubting the first responders were real.

With the help of several other officers, the children were rescued from the roof. The woman was then pushed through the window to safety.

Police say the woman was committed to a mental health facility. It was not immediately known what charges she may face.

Both children are in the custody of Florida's Department of Children and Families. Their relationship with the woman was not disclosed.
