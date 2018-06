In Utah for @KealiaOhai game, saw this in the stands and it got me.

Then we got to meet them after the game! pic.twitter.com/lY5lbHpDMP — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 19, 2018

Kealia Ohai is not just JJ Watt's girlfriend but a competitive athlete in her own right.

While cheering on girlfriend Kealia Ohai at Houston Dash's soccer game against the Utah Royals on Saturday, J.J. Watt saw some adorable fans in the stands wearing the couple's jerseys.Watt liked the support so much, he and Ohai met with the children after the game.The Dash lost 1-0 against the Utah Royals, but these pictures were enough to put a smile on anybody's face.