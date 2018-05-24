DROWNING

6-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Baytown pool

EMBED </>More Videos

A little boy is dead after he was found Wednesday at the bottom of a pool in Baytown. (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Meagan Fontenot heard screams of panic sounding throughout her Baytown apartment complex.

It is so scary for me. I was crying," Fontenot said.

Her neighbor, James Wilson, raced to the pool.

"I came outside to try to do what I could," Wilson said.

An 8-year-old girl had already been pulled out of a pool at the Avalon Bay Apartments by a maintenance worker.

"The guy had a girl on the ground over there and she was unresponsive, and I know she had a brother with her, and I was like 'Where is the brother?' and she couldn't talk," he said.

The 6-year-old brother was still in the pool.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness describes seeing two children pulled out of apartment pool in Baytown.



"He was on the bottom of the pool, all the way on the bottom," explained Wilson.

Wilson says he jumped in.

"I just hopped the gate and dove in and got him at the bottom of the pool. I tossed him out of the pool and I got out and tried to administer CPR, but couldn't get a response," Wilson said.

"I kept working until the professionals came," he said.

When police arrived, they had to cut the padlock off the gate to get to the kids.

"We saw the police trying to bring him back to life and he wasn't responding. He didn't have a pulse or anything," said an eyewitness.

Sadly, police say the boy died at the hospital.

Investigators say the brother and sister were at the pool unsupervised.

"They were dropped off here at the complex with a relative and somehow made their way over here to this complex to get in the pool," says Lt. Steve Dorris of Baytown Police.

The little girl is expected to be okay.

Investigators say they now want to find out who was supposed to be watching the kids.

"We want to know how those children got separated from the person who is supposed to be watching them and where was that person at the time," said Lt. Dorris.

SKYEYE13: Above the scene where children were found
EMBED More News Videos

Video from SkyEye13 show the apartment pool where two children were found unresponsive in Baytown.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningchildrenBaytown
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DROWNING
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats
911 calls released in triple pool drownings
Mother says teen who drowned was bullied and pushed in the pool
Andrea Yates drowned her children 17 years ago today
3 dead after being pulled from pool at apartment complex
More drowning
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News