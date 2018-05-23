FUNERAL

Foreign exchange student killed in Santa Fe shooting buried near grandparents in Pakistan

Sabika Sheikh was laid to rest in Pakistan and her family had a message for Americans after the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School. (KTRK)

KARACHI, Pakistan (KTRK) --
The family of slain Sante Fe High School student Sabika Sheikh are mourning in Pakistan.

The 17-year-old foreign exchange student who dreamed of being a diplomat for her country was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Her family said she was buried in the same cemetery where her grandparents are.

Sabika's uncle railed against gun violence in the wake of the deadly shooting that killed 10 people and injured 13 others last Friday in Santa Fe.

"We have a message for the people of America. Stop this (expletive). Not for the sake of my kid or my niece, but for the sake of your own kids. What are you doing?"

Sabika came to the United States through a U.S. Department of State exchange program.

