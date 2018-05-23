FOOD & DRINK

SoHo Karaoke Bar & Soju takes the stage in Koreatown

EMBED </>More Videos

New karaoke bar in Koreatown is a hit (KTRK)

By Hoodline
A new karaoke bar has made its debut in Koreatown. The fresh addition, called SoHo Karaoke Bar & Soju, is located at 1901 Gessner Road, Suite B.

The new spot offers an open karaoke lounge, as well as rooms for private groups of every size -- the largest of which are eve equipped with private restrooms.

Between numbers, singers can nosh on Korean fare like chicken wings, rice cakes and ramen, and sip soju cocktails and Korean beer.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, SoHo Karaoke Bar & Soju has already made a good impression.

On April 19, Joyce K. said, "Clean, excellent sound system, decent selection of English songs. Modern K-pop music videos play in the background of the lyrics, which is a nice change from random clips of scenery."

And Yelper Rua T. added, "Outside looked shady, but inside was clean and nice. The owner is really nice and helpful. They have songs from many countries and also pretty new songs. But the restroom needs to be improved."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: SoHo Karaoke Bar & Soju is open from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinekaraokealcoholhobbiesbarHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Houston hot spots: 5 new businesses in Sharpstown and Chinatown to visit now
Hungry for fast food? These 4 new Houston spots have you covered
Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch
New Indian fusion spot Tacos 'N' Frankies debuts in Energy Corridor
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News