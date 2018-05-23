Fusion 36 Degree brings boba tea and more to Copperfield

A new spot to score boba tea and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Fusion 36 Degree, the new addition is located at 7014 Highway 6 N in Copperfield.
This small local chain's newest location serves up more than 50 types of customizable beverages. The extensive menu includes boba teas, fruit smoothies and slushies, along with hot, iced and blended java drinks.
Copperfield's Fusion 36 Degree has garnered rave reviews thus far, earning it a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Connie L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 26, said, "The customer service is great ... I came to do some work and the staff member was very attentive and asked if the music volume was too loud."
And La La C. said, "I ordered the coconut smoothie half sweet with fruit jelly and it was delicious! Not too sweet, it was right up my ally."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Fusion 36 Degree is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
