

Waterspout was spotted near the high school stadium in Texas City at 11:51 a.m.



Funnel clouds in Galveston County at 12:05 p.m.



Funnel cloud reported near the intersection of Highway 6 and FM 521 in Fort Bend County



Funnel cloud reported along FM 1462 in Iowa Colony in Brazoria County at 12:16 p.m.



Funnel cloud reported in north Alvin, heading to Pearland in Brazoria County at 12:50 p.m.



Funnel cloud reported at Sienna Plantation moving north towards Shadow Creek in Fort Bend County at 12:50 p.m.

Two funnel clouds have already been sighted around Galveston Bay earlier this morning. Any additional funnel clouds and waterspouts should be short lived, but we cannot rule out a brief tornado. Please tag @NWSHouston in any reports or photos! https://t.co/dNgIse7hPM — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) May 23, 2018

Wx Alert: Funnel cloud reported SH 6 / FM 521 @NWSHouston #HouWx Not confirmed by Deputy pic.twitter.com/mdxjJKtEHx — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 23, 2018

As scattered downpours pop up around southeast Texas, funnel clouds and waterspouts are appearing as well.A tropical air mass like this can produce weak, quick funnel clouds and waterspouts. They usually don't touch down, but if they do, it's generally quick.We can expect the potential for more of these, with similar weather conditions and a chance of rain that continues through Saturday as tropical moisture moves this way.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.