Global sushi giant Nobu sets Houston opening date

Long awaited global sushi giant, Nobu, comes to the Galleria (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
The wait for Nobu has almost come to an end. The global sushi powerhouse announced that it will begin accepting reservations at 10 am on Tuesday, May 22, for dinner service beginning June 1.

That's right. The almost two-year wait for Nobu ends in less than two weeks.

Updated renderings give future patrons some idea of what they can expect from the 280-seat, 10,000-square-foot space in Galleria VI. Building materials include Japanese-inspired fabrics, Italian flooring and "floating white oak beams," according to a press release.

