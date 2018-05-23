Foul play suspected in disappearance of 25-year-old man missing since July

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of a man missing since July 2017 are asking for the public's help in finding him.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding a 25-year-old man who has been missing for the last 10 months.

Chase Allen Lackey was last seen on July 1, 2017 outside his apartment at 6200 East Sam Houston Parkway near Wallisville Road in northeast Harris County.

According to Texas EquuSearch, which is also working to find him, Lackey was outside to walk his dog.

This is believed to be Chase Lackey's dog.



Authorities say they strongly suspect foul play. They also believe that Chase may have been associating with people involved in illegal activity, leading to his disappearance.

Officials searched his apartment. His truck and all of his belongings were still there.

"We would just really like everyone to take a look at the photos and if anyone knows anything at all, high or small. You may not think it will help, but it may be the key to bringing Chase back," said his father Craig Lackey.

Chase's father says he last saw him June 30, 2017 when he watched him play softball in a recreational league. He said Chase's last words to him were, "I love you, pop."

EMBED More News Videos

Houston Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding a 25-year-old man who has been missing for the last 10 months.



Chase has a scripture tattoo on his right arm. He has two more tattoos on his left wrist and the chest area over his shoulders.

He was last seen wearing red shorts and no shirt.

"Chase is our son. I'm just begging for anything good or bad. Just please call and let us know something so we can have some peace because this pain is unbearable," said Chase's mother, Debbie Diaz.

If you have any information about his disappearance, you're asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 755-7417 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. The agency says it will offer up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests or charges.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities seek help finding 25-year-old man missing since July

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing mancrime stoppersHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News