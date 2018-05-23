PETS & ANIMALS

Rehabbed sea turtles released in Galveston on World Turtle Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Rehabilitated turtles released to wild along Galveston (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
On World Turtle Day, the NOAA Galveston Lab released sea turtles that have completed their rehabilitation at the NOAA Sea Turtle Hospital and the Moody Gardens Aquarium.

Experts released 10 Kemp's ridleys, 1 large loggerhead, and 21 green sea turtles with the assistance of Moody Gardens, the Houston Zoo, TIRN and TAMUG and the local Master Naturalists.
EMBED More News Videos

Sea turtle release in Galveston



For many watching the release, it was a moment of reflection.

"It was a good reminder that they are out there and when they come on our beaches, they get stranded," an onlooker said.

The frigid winter along the coast stranded nearly 3,000 green sea turtles.

It is a federal offense to touch/handle the turtles. The fines are up to $25,000.

If you happen to come near one, call 1-866-TURTLE5.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsturtlesMoody Gardenshouston zoowild animalsGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News