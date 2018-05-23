ANCHORAGE, Alaska --A couple of cyclists got quite a scare when a protective mother moose tried to drive them off a bike trail in Anchorage, Alaska.
The footage was caught on camera by KTVA-TV.
One cyclist can be seen on the ground after the moose lunged toward him.
She had her twin calves close behind.
That's when the news crew took action, and drove their car onto the pathway between the moose and the fallen cyclist.
There were no injuries and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game quickly closed down the trail.