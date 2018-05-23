PETS & ANIMALS

2 bicyclists have close call with angry mother moose who charged them on bike path

EMBED </>More Videos

A moose charges a cyclist on a bike path in Alaska. (KTRK)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska --
A couple of cyclists got quite a scare when a protective mother moose tried to drive them off a bike trail in Anchorage, Alaska.

The footage was caught on camera by KTVA-TV.

One cyclist can be seen on the ground after the moose lunged toward him.

She had her twin calves close behind.

That's when the news crew took action, and drove their car onto the pathway between the moose and the fallen cyclist.

There were no injuries and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game quickly closed down the trail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalcyclingu.s. & worldAlaska
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News