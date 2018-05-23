13-year-old arrested after leading police on 100 mph chase in stolen car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 13-year-old boy is in custody after police say he led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car overnight from northeast Harris County into downtown Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office told ABC13 a deputy driving on Mount Houston Road saw a vehicle going 60 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.

When the deputy tried to pull over the car, it sped off down Highway 59 to Highway 288.

The chase reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. It ended when the suspect crashed on Rusk Street at Louisiana Street in downtown. He was arrested.

During the chase, the deputy hit another driver. That person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The deputy was not seriously hurt.

The teenager is expected to face felony charges.

