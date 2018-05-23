SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

SANTA FE STRONG: Houston Rockets stand by grieving community

EMBED </>More Videos

Tilman Fertitta talks about Santa Fe HS seniors after shooting

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After announcing that they plan to offer Santa Fe High School seniors free tickets to Game 5 of the Rockets-Warriors series, members of the Houston team are also sharing how it important it is to them to stand by Santa Fe.

The Rockets are coming back home to Houston with an even series after defeating the Warriors 95-92 Tuesday night in Oakland. But after the game, Santa Fe was top of mind.

"The city of Houston, we are going to need you. We are going to need you Game 5. The city has been through a tough time with the things at Santa Fe, but hopefully basketball can be a way that people can come and ease their minds if only for a second. So Houston, we are coming home," said Rockets point guard Chris Paul.

Game 5 will take place Thursday at Toyota Center.

The Rockets plan to honor the victims, survivors and first responders of Friday's mass shooting with a video tribute. ESPN is reporting that the Santa Fe choir has been asked to sing the National Anthem.

The team will also wear a special ribbon on their jerseys.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said the free tickets and other gestures to show the concern for the Santa Fe community was the least the organization could do.

"Just to break the monotony of what they are going through, to have them at the game, the seniors. You hate for their last moment in that high school to be what it was. So, just a little something we can do, which is basically nothing, but anything we can do, we want to do," Fertitta said.

After the shooting, the Fertitta family released a statement on the attack hitting close to home, saying, "Our family roots are in Galveston and we have many employees, friends and family in Galveston County, which includes Santa Fe."

The Rockets' Trevor Ariza also offered condolences to the Santa Fe community after Game 4 Tuesday night.

"First and foremost, honoring the Santa Fe school. My heart goes out to all the families. Hopefully, they find joy in coming to the game," Ariza said.

EMBED More News Videos

Trevor Ariza talks about honoring the Santa Fe victims.



Along with the Rockets, the Astros, Texans and Dynamo have all been moved to honor the grief-stricken community following the violence.

READ MORE:


EMBED More News Videos

Houston Astros players worked out Tuesday wearing shirts honoring Santa Fe High School.

Follow Foti on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSanta Fe High School shootingHouston RocketsHoustonSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Local groups hold pro-gun rally in Santa Fe
Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle meet Santa Fe students
Officer critically injured in Santa Fe mass shooting returns home
Beto O'Rourke talks to Santa Fe High School students
Santa Fe HS students meet with Houston Texans players
More Santa Fe High School shooting
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News