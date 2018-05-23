PETS & ANIMALS

Police officer delivers baby deer after mother hit by car

A police officer in New Jersey does emergency C-section to deliver fawn after mother dies

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey --
A police officer in New Jersey performed an emergency cesarean section to deliver a fawn after its mother was struck and killed on a road.

Animal control officer Robert Lagonera said the police officer arrived on the scene in rural area of Warren County, New Jersey to find the fawn was moving inside the mother's body.

Lagonera said Officer Jim Vernon delivered a fawn after performing an emergency C-section on the deceased mother to save one of the two babies inside.

After the officer removed the fawn, Lagonera said he took it home, dried it off and kept it warm while rubbing its chest to help the lungs develop.

"Now I'm running around getting the premature fawn the care it needs," Lagonera wrote in a Facebook post. "No amount of coffee is too much today lol."

The Associated Press contributed to this report
