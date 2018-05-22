SPORTS

Houston Rockets go down to the wire to beat Golden State Warriors and tie series 2-2

OAKLAND, California --
James Harden scored 30 points, Chris Paul had 27 and the Houston Rockets sustained the latest second-half flurry by Stephen Curry, evening the Western Conference finals at two games apiece with a 95-92 victory Tuesday night.

Curry scored 28 points and Kevin Durant added 27 points and 12 rebounds but the defending champions missed their final six shots from the floor and their NBA-record postseason winning streak at home ended at 16 games.

Paul rebounded Klay Thompson's miss just before the final buzzer sounded for the first time and pounded the ball down in delight. A replay review ensued and it was determined Shaun Livingston fouled Paul before the game ended, so Paul made a free throw with 0.5 seconds left.

Curry couldn't get off a final attempt before the buzzer.

Game 5 is Thursday night at Houston. Golden State will play its longest playoff round after closing out its first two playoff rounds in five games.

