SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Houston Rockets plan to host Santa Fe HS seniors and honor shooting victims at Game 5

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Rockets to host Santa Fe HS seniors at Game 5 (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If there is anything the Rockets can play for while behind in the Western Conference Finals, it might be for Santa Fe High School.

The team confirmed it plans offered free tickets to the school's seniors to Game 5 of the Rockets-Warriors series. That game will take place Thursday at Toyota Center.

The Rockets also plan to honor the victims of last week's mass shooting that killed eight students and two teachers and injured 13 more people. Details were still being ironed out Tuesday night, but the Rockets said they are planning a video tribute.

The Rockets and the team's owner Tilman Fertitta offered their condolences in the wake of the shooting last Friday.

"Our prayers go out to the victims and the families having to deal with that situation," Chris Paul said during a practice, adding the Rockets get a lot of support from the Santa Fe community.

Paul later tweeted, "We need to do better by our children."

The Fertitta family stated the shooting hits very close to home. Tilman Fertitta claims Galveston County as his home growing up.

"Our family roots are in Galveston and we have many employees, friends and family in Galveston County, which includes Santa Fe," the Rockets said on behalf of the Fertitta family.

The Rockets, Astros and Texans were moved to honor the grief-stricken community following the violence.

READ MORE:


EMBED More News Videos

Houston Astros players worked out Tuesday wearing shirts honoring Santa Fe High School.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSanta Fe High School shootingHouston RocketsHoustonSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Local groups hold pro-gun rally in Santa Fe
Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle meet Santa Fe students
Officer critically injured in Santa Fe mass shooting returns home
Beto O'Rourke talks to Santa Fe High School students
Santa Fe HS students meet with Houston Texans players
More Santa Fe High School shooting
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News