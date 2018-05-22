FOOD & DRINK

Wings of desire: Pluckers Wing Bar opens its doors in Cypress

EMBED </>More Videos

Pluckers opens up its fourth location in the Houston area (KTRK)

By Hoodline
Looking for a new sports bar to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 25310 Northwest Freeway, the new arrival is called Pluckers Wing Bar.

Originally hailing from Austin, this sports bar chain is debuting its fourth Houston location. It's known for its baskets of sizeable bone-in and boneless wings, with an array of dipping sauces that range from sweet Dr. Pepper BBQ to the fiery, garlicky Vampire Killer.

In addition to a full lineup of grilled burgers and sandwiches, salads and desserts, Pluckers offers nightly specials, like all-you-can-eat wings for $20 on Mondays and free meals for children on Tuesdays.

So far, Pluckers Wing Bar has a three-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Troy M., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 14, said, "For a brand-new restaurant, the staff is very knowledgeable and helpful if it's your first time. They will bring you small samples of a few different sauces if you ask."

And Craig F. noted, "Food was good as always. Wings were huge, unlike other wing establishments. Service was a little lacking in getting food promptly, but, hey, a new place that was packed, what can you expect."

Stop by 25310 Northwest Freeway to visit Pluckers. If you like what you taste, you can also join the brand's Pluckers Club, which provides $10 of free food for every $100 you spend.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Houston hot spots: 5 new businesses in Sharpstown and Chinatown to visit now
Hungry for fast food? These 4 new Houston spots have you covered
Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch
New Indian fusion spot Tacos 'N' Frankies debuts in Energy Corridor
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News