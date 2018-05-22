SOCIETY

4 great music events in Houston this week

Photo: Proof Rooftop Lounge/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From rising celebrity DJs to an award-wining Tejano band, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Slushii at Stereo Live Houston





Rock out with the rapidly rising star DJ and EDM producer Slushii this Saturday night. The LA-based producer, by way of New Jersey, burst onto the scene in 2016 after his high-voltage dubstep and trap remixes gained millions of plays on SoundCloud.

When: Saturday, May 26, 10 p.m.-Sunday, May 27, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sam Feldt at Cle





Cle's poolside jams continue this holiday weekend with an appearance by Dutch DJ Sam Feldt.

The deep house music producer rose to fame in early 2015 with his remake of Show Me Love.' With new tracks regularly rocking European music charts, Billboard has called the artist "a modern house superstar."

When: Sunday, May 27, 2-8 p.m.
Where: Cle, 2301 Main St.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Elida Reyna Y Avante at Proof Rooftop Lounge





The award-winning band Elida Reyna Y Avante brings its Tejano roots to the stage Sunday evening.

After forming in 1992 in the Rio Grande Valley, the band's first two albums reached gold status, producing hit singles "Luna Llena" and "Lagrimas De Amor." Then its 2010 album, "Fantasia," earned a Latin Grammy.

When: Sunday, May 27, 5 p.m.-Monday, May 28, 1 a.m.
Where: Proof Rooftop Lounge, 2600 Travis St.
Admission: Free with RSVP, $12-$40 for VIP passes
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

DJ Vice at Aura





Bust out your favorite stars and stripes, and join DJ Vice for a dynamic Memorial Day pre-party at Aura. The high-energy dance party runs from 10 p.m.-2 a.m., with free entry before 11 p.m.

When: Sunday, May 27, 10 p.m.-Monday, May 28, 2 a.m.
Where: Aura, 4701 Nett St., #A.
Admission: Free for early birds before 11 p.m., $10 for general admission, $20 to skip the line
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineHouston
SOCIETY
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
MYSTERY SOLVED: Who is the girl in the blurry photo?
Woman selling 30 years' worth of hoarded items in garage sale
Fireworks sales for the Fourth of July begin Sunday in Houston area
One in a million: 'Aaliyah for MAC' makeup collection goes on sale
More Society
Top Stories
Jurors to consider 4 options in trial of deadly fight outside Denny's
1 person dead after car fire on I-10 in Waller County
911 calls reveal neighbors reviving boy shocked in pond
Class action lawsuit filed against maker of potty-training device
Alleged serial exposer found in teal lace panties at park, police say
LeBron to H-Town? Rockets GM mum about landing superstar
Man accused of chopping off wife's arm during domestic dispute
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Protest targets proposed Houston immigration detention center
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Woman selling 30 years' worth of hoarded items in garage sale
Katy home up for sale at $1, with a catch
What you need to know about fireworks laws
More News