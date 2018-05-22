Navigating Houston's airports using the latest technology

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's that time of year when so many of us are preparing to take a vacation, but going to the airport with family can be a big headache.
No one loves checking in early at the airport or, even worse, arriving early only to find out your flight is delayed. We have some advice to help you navigate Houston's airports.
"There's no more wandering around trying to find something," says spokesperson for the Houston Airport System, Bill Begley.
Bush and Hobby airports have kiosks which serve as your high-tech airport guide. You can also use those interactive maps on your smartphones or other devices to search for directions to amenities like restaurants.
A map at the kiosk or on your phone will track your path through the airport using turn-by-turn technology. It even tells you how long it will take to walk there.
"You're not locked in where you're at. The airport is wide open to you, and it's right at your fingertips," said Begley.
Begley says travelers at Bush Intercontinental Airport often mistakenly think they have to stay in their concourse. Beyond security, the Skyway is usually a three to five-minute wait to head to any terminal for spots like the recently-opened barbeque pit inside Terminal E. It's called The Q, and the meat is smoked right at the airport.
The bridge which takes you to the Skyway is known as a quiet spot if you're looking for a moment alone. It's home to a small portion of the Houston Airport System art collection. Bush and Hobby airports feature many of the collection's 220 pieces of artwork worth $40 million. You can find the location of specific pieces you want to see online, or if you prefer live music, you can find the schedule and location for performances.
The airports also know travelers' most important amenity: charging stations.
"There are 10,000 now, so you should be able to plug in where you need to at Bush or Hobby airport," says Begley.
For new moms, nursing stations are now available at Bush in Terminals B, C, and D. At Hobby, family restrooms are available for privacy.
You can find all of these amenities on the interactive maps.
Bush: www.fly2houston.com/iah/maps/
Hobby: www.fly2houston.com/hou/maps/