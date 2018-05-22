SPORTS

Lawsuit claims Texan cheerleader coach called member "chunky cheek"

EMBED </>More Videos

Lawsuit filed against Texans by former Texan cheerleader (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A former Texan cheerleader has filed suit against the Houston Texans and cheerleading coach Altovise (Alto) Gary claiming cheerleaders weren't paid for all their work, and that cheerleaders were ridiculed for the way they looked.

According to court documents, Coach Alto allegedly told one cheerleader during the 2017 football season that she had "belly jelly" and she was a "chunky cheek."

The plaintiff also claims she was consistently not paid for several required activities like tweeting every 48 hours during the offseason, signing thousands of Houston Texans calendars, traveling to and from events around the state, and being required to get a spray tan before every game and official Texans events.

The lawsuit goes on to list several other alleged examples of Coach Alto's behavior, including telling one cheerleader of Hispanic descent that she could not have straight hair and that if she didn't have curly hair she would "find another Latina girl to replace her."

She allegedly also walked up to a cheerleader, poked her face and asked her if she had gained her "Freshman 15"; saying she looked like she "ate a plate of salt."

In a statement, the Texans said:

"We are proud of the cheerleader program and have had hundreds of women participate and enjoy their experience while making a positive impact in the local community. We are constantly evaluating our procedures and will continue to make adjustments as needed to make the program enjoyable for everyone." -(Amy Palcic, Vice President of Communications)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscheerleadingNational Footbal LeagueHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News