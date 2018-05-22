U.S. & WORLD

Authorities on scene of active shooting in Panama City, Florida

Authorities in Florida are on the scene of an active shooting at an apartment complex in Panama City. (KFSN)

PANAMA CITY, Florida --
Multiple law enforcement agencies have surrounded a Panama City, Florida, bank and apartment building and many gunshots were heard in the area.

Walton County Sheriff's officials said on Twitter on Tuesday that the incident is tied to a suspicious death in Santa Rosa Beach. Few details have been released.

The Panama City News Herald initially reported that a suspect barricaded himself inside a bank. A bomb squad vehicle was seen in the bank parking lot. A grocery store and nearby schools were evacuated.

Witnesses said they heard more than 50 shots fired.
