Authorities on scene of active shooting in Panama City, Florida

Multiple law enforcement agencies have surrounded a Panama City, Florida, bank and apartment building and many gunshots were heard in the area.Walton County Sheriff's officials said on Twitter on Tuesday that the incident is tied to a suspicious death in Santa Rosa Beach. Few details have been released.The Panama City News Herald initially reported that a suspect barricaded himself inside a bank. A bomb squad vehicle was seen in the bank parking lot. A grocery store and nearby schools were evacuated.Witnesses said they heard more than 50 shots fired.