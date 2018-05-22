Police in Cleveland say a fifth grader was arrested after shooting two students on campus with a pellet gun.A 12-year-old Eastside Elementary School student was taken into custody after the incident on Monday.A replica semi-automatic pistol pellet gun, backpack and magazine of pellets were confiscated.The student allegedly shot one classmate in the leg, and another was grazed in the neck and shoulder area.Police said the student's motive for bringing the gun to school was "to have fun."