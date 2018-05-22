'Zombie' alert sent to Florida residents

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents of a Florida city who received alerts about a power outage were also warned to look out for zombies. That's right - zombies. (WLS)

LAKE WORTH, Florida --
Residents of a Florida city who received alerts about a power outage were also warned to look out for zombies. That's right - zombies.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Lake Worth residents received the message during a power outage around 2 a.m. Sunday.

"Power outage and zombie alert for residents of Lake Worth and Terminus. There are now far less than seven thousands three hundred and eighty customers involved due to extreme zombie activity. Restoration time uncertain. "

Terminus is a city in the TV show "The Walking Dead".

City spokesman Ben Kerr later posted a Facebook message saying officials were investigating the bogus alert and that he wanted to "reiterate that Lake Worth does not have any zombie activity currently."

Kerr says 7,880 customers lost power, but it was restored within 30 minutes.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
power outagebizarreu.s. & worldFlorida
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News