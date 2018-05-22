ABC13 & YOU

2018 Latin Women's Initiative Luncheon

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
HOUSTON --
The 16rth annual year's Latin Women's Initiative luncheon brought together glamor and community.

The Latin Women's Initiative is a non-profit organization that provides monetary assistance and volunteer support to non-profit agencies and organizations that provide social services and day-to-day resources, such as basic education and access to health care for residents in the Greater Houston region.

The annual luncheon is an opportunity for local community leaders and supporters to dress up, have fun and show support for LWI!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyABC13 & YouwomenlatinahispanicLatinonon-profitnonprofitcommunityvolunteerismHouston
ABC13 & YOU
Teen Turns Struggling Business Around
Pearland Family Keeps Son's Legacy Alive
Dynamo Goalkeeper a Hero Off the Field
Crime Stoppers of Houston Safe School Institute Hosts Safety Summit
Worthing HS students lesson in tech jobs
More ABC13 & You
SOCIETY
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
MYSTERY SOLVED: Who is the girl in the blurry photo?
Woman selling 30 years' worth of hoarded items in garage sale
Fireworks sales for the Fourth of July begin Sunday in Houston area
One in a million: 'Aaliyah for MAC' makeup collection goes on sale
More Society
Top Stories
Jurors to consider 4 options in trial of deadly fight outside Denny's
1 person dead after car fire on I-10 in Waller County
911 calls reveal neighbors reviving boy shocked in pond
Class action lawsuit filed against maker of potty-training device
Alleged serial exposer found in teal lace panties at park, police say
LeBron to H-Town? Rockets GM mum about landing superstar
Man accused of chopping off wife's arm during domestic dispute
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Protest targets proposed Houston immigration detention center
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Woman selling 30 years' worth of hoarded items in garage sale
Katy home up for sale at $1, with a catch
What you need to know about fireworks laws
More News