PETS & ANIMALS

Monkey captured at San Antonio airport turns baggage area into jungle gym

EMBED </>More Videos

A monkey was having a little too much fun at the airport after it got out of its cage. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
Airport workers saw something bananas in San Antonio Monday.

A monkey escaped from its cage, making the airport feel more like the jungle.

The animal got loose after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Chicago. The airport said the monkey was captured, but only after it swung around in the baggage area.

"I will tell you that the monkey was having a little bit of fun. If you envision what a bag system looks like, it's a lot of belts and bars. It looks a little bit like a jungle. He was having a pretty good time there," said City of San Antonio Aviation Director Russ Handy.

The monkey was taken to an animal sanctuary near San Antonio.

Brown University in Rhode Island said the animal retired from research at the school, so it will be getting a new home at the refuge.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsmonkeywild animalsSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News