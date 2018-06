The Burnet County Sheriff's Office has discontinued the Amber Alert for three children.Authorities were searching for Taniya Chatman, age 9; Teanna Chatman, age 7; and Brock Chatman, age 8.Police were also looking for Tekecha Milena Quinonce, 29, in connection with their abduction.The initial alert was sent out around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. It ended nearly seven hours later.Officials have not said why the alert was cancelled.