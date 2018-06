EMBED >More News Videos Walmart to raise starting pay, expand parent benefits and issue $1,000 bonuses

If you're looking for a job or want to switch careers, you might be able to land your next gig at Walmart.The company is opening a new Supercenter in Fulshear this summer.It's hiring for both full-time and part-time positions. The Supercenter is expected to bring up to 300 new jobs to the area.If you're interested, a temporary hiring center has opened at 23222 Kingsland Boulevard in Katy.They're accepting applications seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and on Sunday from 1- 5 p.m.Walmart says most associates will start working in early August ahead of the Fulshear location's grand opening August 29.Earlier this year, Walmart boosted its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour and expanded its maternity and parental leave benefits.Veterans interested in opportunities with Walmart can visit the company's Careers with a Mission page