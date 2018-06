Only in Texas will you see a horse running next to you on the freeway.A fully saddled horse was caught on camera running along U.S. 59 Sunday afternoon.Tomas Huerta posted the video on Facebook saying, "Only in Houston you see a horse on the freeway trying to get home to watch the rockets game."The video shows two drivers cutting the horse off and leading it to safety off the freeway.There's no word on how the horse got away from its owner and on the freeway.