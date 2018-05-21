Jinya Ramen Bar debuts in Champions area

A new spot to score ramen and more has opened for business in the Champions area. It's called Jinya Ramen Bar, and it's a Los Angeles-based chain.
On the menu, diners can expect to find ramen offerings with both chicken-based and pork-based broth, such as the Jinya Black Tonkotsu: thin noodles in a rich pork bone broth with pork chashu, wood ear mushrooms, green onions, nori, a seasoned egg, garlic chips, garlic oil, fried onions and spicy sauce.
Other offerings include mini "tacos" of salmon poke served in a deep-fried wonton skin shell, sliced sukiyaki beef over rice with a soft-boiled egg, and a Japanese-style curry rice. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, Jinya is still finding its way.
"The ramen itself was good. The only thing that didn't hit the spot was the soup -- it was a bit too creamy and thick for my liking," said Jennifer L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 15. "The service was great and our waitress was friendly and attentive."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Jinya Ramen Bar is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
