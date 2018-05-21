EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3502172" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man drives from Chicago to put up crosses with the names of Santa Fe HS shooting victims

A Chicago man drove to Las Vegas to place 58 crosses in honor of the victims of the shooting at Mandalay Bay.

In honor of the 10 people killed in Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School, a few students stood in silence with members of the community to honor the victims of the shooting.Ten white crosses with red hearts were also displayed in front of the school to symbolize the eight students and two teachers killed during the mass shooting.A man from Chicago who travels to mass murder sites to pay tribute to the victims placed the crosses on the campus.During the moment of silence, many embraced in prayer. Others bowed their heads solemnly.President Trump has also ordered that all U.S. flags fly at half-staff out of respect for those affected by the shooting through sunset on May 22.