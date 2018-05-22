SCHOOL THREAT

6 school threats in one day across Houston area

EMBED </>More Videos

School districts in the Houston area are on high alert after a series of gun threats.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Parents, teachers and students are on edge after a rash of threats on the first school day since the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting.

Monday morning began with the arrest of a Clear Creek ISD student who was allegedly found with a gun at League City Intermediate School.

District officials told Eyewitness News the arrest came after a student reported to a teacher that someone brought a gun on campus.

The unloaded gun was seized by school administrators while Galveston County Sheriff's deputies took the student into custody. No one was injured.

Student allegedly texts threat at La Marque High School

A La Marque High School student was arrested after allegedly sending a text message asking for someone to bring a weapon to him at school.

A student reported what happened to school administrators, leading to the suspect's arrest.

Texas City ISD said it viewed the student's actions as an indirect threat and that no gun was found on campus.

Charges are expected to be filed against the student.

Tip leads to arrest of student with gun at Hargrave HS

Huffman ISD officials said a student was allegedly planning to hurt himself after bringing a gun to Hargrave High School.

A tip to officials led to deputies taking the student into custody. No one was injured.

School administrators are still investigating.

Crosby HS shooting threat allegedly found written in restroom

Crosby ISD officials said a threat alleging a shooting would happen on May 30 was found at Crosby High School.

School officials do not have a suspect, and urged students, parents and staff to remain vigilant.

The district said it is not taking lightly any threat made against student safety and are investigating with the help of Crosby ISD Police.

8th grader arrested for alleged threat at Friendswood Junior High School

Friendswood police say the arrest followed a tip given to a school resource officer by a student, who allegedly found the threat on social media.

No one was injured. The student arrested now faces felony charges.

Alleged threat called in at YES Prep West Campus

The Houston Police Department investigated a threat at the YES Prep West Campus on Harwin Drive.

An HPD spokesperson confirms that a person called in a shooting threat against the school.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school threatschool safetytexas newsinvestigationgunsweaponsgun violenceschool shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL THREAT
Report: Student planned 'Columbine 2.0' at California school
14-year-old Cy-Fair student arrested for making hit list
Seven Lakes Jr. High students receive racist text messages
La Porte student arrested for threat against Lomax Jr High
Texas State Technical College closed Tuesday due to threat
More school threat
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News