6 school threats in one day across Houston area

Parents, teachers and students are on edge after a rash of threats on the first school day since the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting.Monday morning began with the arrest of a Clear Creek ISD student who was allegedly found with aDistrict officials told Eyewitness News the arrest came after a student reported to a teacher that someone brought a gun on campus.The unloaded gun was seized by school administrators while Galveston County Sheriff's deputies took the student into custody. No one was injured.A La Marque High School student was arrested after allegedly sending a text message asking for someone to bring a weapon to him at school.A student reported what happened to school administrators, leading to the suspect's arrest.Texas City ISD said it viewed the student's actions as an indirect threat and that no gun was found on campus.Charges are expected to be filed against the student.Huffman ISD officials said a student was allegedly planning to hurt himself after bringing a gun to Hargrave High School.A tip to officials led to deputies taking the student into custody. No one was injured.School administrators are still investigating.Crosby ISD officials said a threat alleging a shooting would happen on May 30 was found at Crosby High School.School officials do not have a suspect, and urged students, parents and staff to remain vigilant.The district said it is not taking lightly any threat made against student safety and are investigating with the help of Crosby ISD Police.Friendswood police say the arrest followed a tip given to a school resource officer by a student, who allegedly found the threat on social media.No one was injured. The student arrested now faces felony charges.The Houston Police Department investigated a threat at the YES Prep West Campus on Harwin Drive.An HPD spokesperson confirms that a person called in a shooting threat against the school.