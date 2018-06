Funeral arrangements for Santa Fe High School shooting victims

EMBED >More News Videos Family, friends recall Santa Fe HS shooting victims' optimism, humor

As family, friends and the community mourn the victims' lost in the tragic shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18, information about the victims funeral arrangements are being released.Thousands gathered Sunday afternoon to pay their respects to Sabika Sheikh, an exchange student from Pakistan. Her remains returned to Pakistan Monday afternoon. She was buried next to her grandparents Tuesday.Visitation took place on Thursday at Scott Funeral Home in Alvin. Riley's funeral took place Friday, May 25 at Crosby Church in Crosby, Texas.Visitation took place at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, May 24.The funeral service and burial took place Friday, May 25. The funeral was at the Bay Area Church in League City.The funeral service and burial took place on Saturday, May 26. The funeral was at Abundant Life Christian Center in La Marque.Tuesday, May 29Clear Creek Community Church999 FM 270, League CityVisitation at 12 p.m.Funeral at 2 p.m.Chris' funeral service took place Friday, May 25 at Clear Creek Community Church.The funeral service took place on Saturday, May 26. The funeral was at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Santa Fe.Tuesday, May 29Forest Park Funeral Home21620 Gulf Freeway, WebsterVisitation from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.