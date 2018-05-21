The latest from Huffman I.S.D.: pic.twitter.com/nRB14feR78 — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) May 21, 2018

Huffman ISD officials confirmed that a student was arrested with a gun in his backpack at Hargrave High School Monday afternoon.District officials received a tip stating that a student had a gun in his backpack and intended to harm himself.The student and the backpack were immediately taken into custody, and the building was placed on a short lockdown as a precaution, Huffman ISD officials said.Parents are able to pick up their kids.An investigation is underway.No one was injured.