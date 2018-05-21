HUFFMAN, Texas (KTRK) --Huffman ISD officials confirmed that a student was arrested with a gun in his backpack at Hargrave High School Monday afternoon.
District officials received a tip stating that a student had a gun in his backpack and intended to harm himself.
The student and the backpack were immediately taken into custody, and the building was placed on a short lockdown as a precaution, Huffman ISD officials said.
The latest from Huffman I.S.D.: pic.twitter.com/nRB14feR78— Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) May 21, 2018
Parents are able to pick up their kids.
An investigation is underway.
No one was injured.