'Only in Texas:' Deputy grabs bull by the horn

Only in Texas!!! Our Deputies believe in “grabbing the bull by the horns” to get the job done! Onto the next call!! Never a boring day! #Deputylife # CopLife #StruggleisReal pic.twitter.com/vlErUKM5qN — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) May 21, 2018

Texas is known for many things, including alligators and longhorns.Montgomery County Sheriff's Office posted a hilarious photo of one of their deputies grabbing a longhorn by its horns - literally.The department posted this statement, in part, "Only in Texas! Our deputies believe in 'grabbing the bull by the horns' to get the job done!"The deputy was spotted escorting the longhorn back to its home after it wandered off this weekend.