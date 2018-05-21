SPORTS

Rockets in 60 seconds: Players confident they'll bounce back in Game 4

The Houston Rockets news you need to know in 60 seconds.

OAKLAND, California (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets made history Sunday night, but not the kind fans were expecting.

The Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors 126-85, a blowout that saw Steph Curry score 35 points.

According to ESPN, this was the largest win in Warriors postseason history, the largest loss in Rockets postseason history and the largest loss in NBA postseason history by a team that won 65 plus games during the regular season.

Despite the defeat, Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon says they're not panicking.

"Oh yeah, we'll bounce back. We're going to be just fine. We're a really good team," Gordon told reporters after Game 3.

ERIC GORDON:
Game 4 is Tuesday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Game 5 returns to Houston Thursday. Head to the Houston Rockets website for tickets.

CLINT CAPELA:
TREVOR ARIZA:
