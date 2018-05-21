ANIMAL ATTACK

Mountain lion that killed cyclist in Washington State was emaciated, officials say

Two mountain bikers were attacked by a cougar in Washington state.

NORTH BEND, Washington --
New details are emerging after a mountain lion attack in Washington State that left a mountain biker dead and a second injured.

Investigators now say the two victims did everything right and that the animal was emaciated.

The men got off their bikes, made noise and tried to scare the animal away.

The cougar ran off, then returned.

A sheriff's sergeant says the animal bit the survivor on the head and shook him.

The second cyclist ran and the animal dropped the first man and pounced, killing its victim.

It happened Sunday, 30 miles from Seattle.

The mountain lion has been euthanized.

Fish and Wildfire says this is the second fatal attack in the state in 100 years.
