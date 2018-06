Students have been asking about wearing green and gold or Santa Fe spirit wear. That is encouraged for Monday. pic.twitter.com/2d4n8oM2hf — Texas City ISD (@TexasCityISD) May 20, 2018

In a show of support for the Santa Fe High School community, some school districts are allowing their students to wear Santa Fe's school colors today.Texas City ISD tweeted that it's asked students to wear green and gold, which are Santa Fe High School's colors, or spirit wear honoring the school.In Angleton, the school district has asked everyone to wear green for Santa Fe and to honor the victims.Students at Ball High School in Galveston ISD are also encouraged to wear green or gold.Since Friday's shooting, a number of organizations and sports teams have stepped up in different ways to recognize those directly affected.On Sunday, the Houston Dynamo wore green shirts ahead of their match versus the Chicago Fire. The players' shirts said "Santa Fe - We won't forget."