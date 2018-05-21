SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Green and gold: School districts encourage students to wear Santa Fe colors

EMBED </>More Videos

Angleton ISD encouraging other districts to wear green and gold for Santa Fe victims (KTRK)

In a show of support for the Santa Fe High School community, some school districts are allowing their students to wear Santa Fe's school colors today.

Texas City ISD tweeted that it's asked students to wear green and gold, which are Santa Fe High School's colors, or spirit wear honoring the school.


In Angleton, the school district has asked everyone to wear green for Santa Fe and to honor the victims.



Students at Ball High School in Galveston ISD are also encouraged to wear green or gold.


Since Friday's shooting, a number of organizations and sports teams have stepped up in different ways to recognize those directly affected.

RELATED: Houston sports pauses to reflect on Santa Fe shooting

EMBED More News Videos

Houston sports teams pause to reflect on Santa Fe shooting



On Sunday, the Houston Dynamo wore green shirts ahead of their match versus the Chicago Fire. The players' shirts said "Santa Fe - We won't forget."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsSanta Fe High School shootingschool shootingSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Local groups hold pro-gun rally in Santa Fe
Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle meet Santa Fe students
Officer critically injured in Santa Fe mass shooting returns home
Beto O'Rourke talks to Santa Fe High School students
Santa Fe HS students meet with Houston Texans players
More Santa Fe High School shooting
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Thousands head downtown for 2018 Houston Pride Parade
Bug Invasion at the Houston Zoo!
'Chauncy Glover Project' turns lives around
'Speak English' sign at Dunkin' Donuts goes viral
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias taping Netflix special in Houston
More Community & Events
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News