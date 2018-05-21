Texas City ISD tweeted that it's asked students to wear green and gold, which are Santa Fe High School's colors, or spirit wear honoring the school.
Students have been asking about wearing green and gold or Santa Fe spirit wear. That is encouraged for Monday. pic.twitter.com/2d4n8oM2hf— Texas City ISD (@TexasCityISD) May 20, 2018
In Angleton, the school district has asked everyone to wear green for Santa Fe and to honor the victims.
Please join us at AISD in wearing green tomorrow (Monday) to show support to our Santa Fe friends and family and to help honor the victims. pic.twitter.com/blBGtndJ6r— Angleton ISD (@AngletonISD) May 20, 2018
Students at Ball High School in Galveston ISD are also encouraged to wear green or gold.
Students, we encourage you all to wear green or gold tomorrow in solidarity with Santa Fe. 💚💛— Ball High School (@galvestonball) May 20, 2018
Since Friday's shooting, a number of organizations and sports teams have stepped up in different ways to recognize those directly affected.
On Sunday, the Houston Dynamo wore green shirts ahead of their match versus the Chicago Fire. The players' shirts said "Santa Fe - We won't forget."
We play for Santa Fe. 💚 pic.twitter.com/ua43iABIpF— Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) May 20, 2018