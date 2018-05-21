SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

'We are strong': Communities honor Santa Fe shooting victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Over the weekend, many communities held vigils to honor the lives lost in the Santa Fe High School shooting. (KTRK)

By
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Governor Greg Abbott has called for a statewide moment of silence Monday at 10 a.m. in honor of the 10 people killed and 13 others injured in Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School.

The school will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Over the weekend, students, their families and communities united to reflect on Friday's events and support each other through this difficult time.

EMBED More News Videos

Man drives from Chicago to put up crosses with the names of Santa Fe HS shooting victims



At a vigil in League City on Sunday, the crowd prayed and sang Amazing Grace. Moments before that, the names were read of the eight students and two teachers who were killed.

EMBED More News Videos

The crowd sang a powerful rendition of Amazing Grace at a vigil held in League City for the Santa Fe shooting victims.



Each victim's picture was also on a table surrounded by flowers and candles.

"We are resilient. We are strong. We are proud. We might be hurt, but I promise you we are not broken," said Santa Fe Mayor Elect Jason Tabor.

RAW VIDEO: "I love you. Keep running. Keep running." - Couple recalls escaping during the shooting

EMBED More News Videos

Todd Penick and his girlfriend Callie talk about about escaping when shots rang out at their school.



On Saturday, students and staff returned to the campus to pick up their vehicles and other items left inside during the shooting.
"We both had to go back into the school to get our things from the classrooms we were in. Just being in the school, it just gives you chills when you walk in the building. It's difficult and I definitely think it would be really difficult to go back," said Santa Fe High School senior Todd Penick.

Penick and his girlfriend, sophomore Callie Wylie, escaped during the shooting. Wylie said going back to the school felt surreal.

"When we walked into the building, it usually felt so safe in there and it just felt so cold and so, not like normal, obviously. With him being gone, I'm going to have to build a sense of strength myself because he won't be there to protect me and say, 'keep going, it's going to be okay.' But...I'll be okay. We'll all be okay. This community is stronger than ever right now," Wylie told ABC13.

Classes at Santa Fe High School will resume on Wednesday.

Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingschool shootingSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Local groups hold pro-gun rally in Santa Fe
Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle meet Santa Fe students
Officer critically injured in Santa Fe mass shooting returns home
Beto O'Rourke talks to Santa Fe High School students
Santa Fe HS students meet with Houston Texans players
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News