Accident on 59 north at Chimney Rock https://t.co/PornlpeNql — Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) May 21, 2018

Authorities say a possible drunk driver may have caused a crash involving a fire truck early Monday morning on the Southwest Freeway at Hillcroft.Officials tell ABC13 the suspected drunk driver hit another vehicle, causing it to slam into the back of a fire truck that was driving on the freeway.The second driver was pinned underneath the fire truck. He was injured and taken to Ben Taub Hospital. He is expected to survive.Authorities say the driver who caused the wreck had an odor of alcohol. He is being processed on suspicion of DWI.Police say the suspect stopped and informed police about the collision.No firefighters were injured in the crash.The northbound lanes of the freeway from Fondren to Chimney Rock were closed during the crash investigation but have since reopened.