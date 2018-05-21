SPORTS

Texas Southern wins SWAC baseball tournament for 3rd time in 4 years

Texas Southern wins SWAC baseball tournament for third time in four seasons. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas Southern's baseball team has added another Southwestern Athletic Conference title to their trophy case.

The Tigers defeated Grambling State on Sunday to win the SWAC tournament title and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Previously, TSU won the SWAC tournament title in 2015 and 2017.

