1 person injured in 2-alarm apartment fire and explosion on Houston's south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Houston's south side Sunday night.

Firefighters arrived to the complex in the 4000 block of Corder around 9 p.m. to reports of an explosion.

One person was taken to the hospital, officials said. Another person was reported missing.


Officials said about 50 people were evacuated from the complex.

No other details have been released.
