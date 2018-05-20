There was an explosion (possible gas leak) and a fire at apartments at 4001 Corder. 1 injured/1 missing. #hounews CC7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 21, 2018

Houston firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Houston's south side Sunday night.Firefighters arrived to the complex in the 4000 block of Corder around 9 p.m. to reports of an explosion.One person was taken to the hospital, officials said. Another person was reported missing.Officials said about 50 people were evacuated from the complex.No other details have been released.