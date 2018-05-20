Deadly tornadoes tore through Houston 35 years ago

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the newscasts from May 20 and 21, 1983 when twisters hit Houston, killing 11 (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
It was 35 years ago today that a swarm of killer tornadoes ripped through the Houston area, killing 11 people and injuring dozens of others.

The storm cut a swath from Brenham to Beaumont, smashing into mobile home parks, including one park that was hit once in the morning and once in the evening.
EMBED More News Videos

A swarm of tornadoes ripped through the Houston area, killing 11 people on May 20, 1983


The storm flipped over mobile homes, killing a 14-year old girl at a trailer park in Spring. Two children were killed in Waller County, one of them, sucked out of their friend's arms as the tornado peeled the roof off their mobile home.

Some of the victims were killed when pine trees were toppled onto their houses. Twelve to 15 tornadoes were reported touching down in Harris County alone.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tornadoweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News