SPORTS

Steph Curry comes alive to score 35, Warriors rout Rockets by 41

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Rockets face Warriors in Game 3 of West Finals. (KTRK)

OAKLAND, California --
Stephen Curry got his groove back to score 35 points with five 3-pointers, shooting over James Harden and driving past the Houston star as the Golden State Warriors made a second-half statement to beat the Rockets 126-85 on Sunday night for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Kevin Durant added 25 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Draymond Green grabbed 17 rebounds to go with 10 points and six assists. The Warriors won an NBA-record 16th consecutive home postseason game, surpassing the Chicago Bulls' mark of 15 in a row from April 27, 1990-May 21, 1991.

Harden had 20 points and nine assists, while Chris Paul added 13 points and 10 rebounds as they combined to shoot just 12 for 32.

Game 4 is Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsGolden State Warriors
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News