VOLCANO

MAN HIT BY LAVA BOMB: First injury reported due to Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

A man is in the hospital after being hit by a lava bomb. (KTRK)

This is the first reported injury blamed on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.

There are now 22 fissures that have opened up around the Big Island, sputtering molten lava into the air.

According to officials, the injured man was standing on the third floor of his home when he was hit by the lava bomb.

Officials added that they are not sure if the victim was supposed to be in that certain area.

Meanwhile, various residents in one neighborhood were evacuated via a helicopter after lava went over a major highway, blocking their main escape route.
