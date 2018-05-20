Authorities search for 3 inmates who escaped South Carolina jail

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities search for 3 inmates who escaped jail (KTRK)

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, South Carolina --
Authorities are searching for three inmates who escaped from a South Carolina jail. Two of the inmates are charged with murder.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the three escaped Saturday night and that all are considered dangerous.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell identified the three as 27-year-old Tyshon Demontrea Johnson; 20-year-old Curtis Ray Green; and 27-year-old Christopher Shannon Boltin.

Authorities say Johnson and Green are charged with murder while Boltin faces a carjacking and grand larceny charge.

The sheriff's office didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press seeking details about the escape.

An inmate serving a sentence for violation probation escaped last year from the jail, which was built in 1967.

County officials have approved construction of a new $26 million jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
inmatesescaped prisoneru.s. & worldSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News