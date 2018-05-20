FOOD & DRINK

Customer claims finding bleach pod in McDonald's drink

EMBED </>More Videos

One customer in Jacksonville, Florida received an unexpected surprised in his fast food drink. (KTRK)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KTRK) --
One customer in Jacksonville, Florida received an unexpected surprised in his fast food drink.

A man claims his McDonald's drink was spiked with bleach.

The victim, Lee Graves, said he visited the drive-thru restaurant Friday morning and received the wrong size drink. When he told an employee about the mistake, he says that employee appeared to have an attitude before she gave him the correct sized drink.

Graves said he drank some of the drink but it tasted like chlorine.

An hour later, Graves said he found what appeared to be a detergent pod in his cup.

Graves says he thinks the employee spiked his drink. That employee has denied any wrongdoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodmcdonald'stide podsfast food restaurantFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Houston hot spots: 5 new businesses in Sharpstown and Chinatown to visit now
Hungry for fast food? These 4 new Houston spots have you covered
Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch
New Indian fusion spot Tacos 'N' Frankies debuts in Energy Corridor
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News