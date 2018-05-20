President George H.W. Bush arrives in Maine

The 41st President waving to well wishers in Dock Square on arrival in Kennebunkport, ME today. (Photo Credit: Evan Sisley, Office of George H. W. Bush) pic.twitter.com/5EMJiuQn5Y — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 20, 2018

Just unbelievable he stayed for, and loved, every minute of the three-hour show. Next stop: Kennebunkport, Maine! https://t.co/s9xuo1iiMW — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 20, 2018

Finally had the chance yesterday to catch some new friends in action @HamiltonMusical -- properly attired in Hamilton socks, surrounded by family and friends, epic story and performance. Not a big hashtag man, but congratulations #HamFam!! pic.twitter.com/ZGvMGnqlOj — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 20, 2018

Former President George H.W. Bush departed Houston on Sunday for his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine.Bush spent Saturday night in Houston getting another taste of Broadway at the Hamilton musical.The former president tweeted out a photo of him at the musical Saturday afternoon saying, in part, "Finally had the chance yesterday to catch some new friends in action at the Hamilton musical."The cast performed for the former president during their touring show downtown as part of Broadway at the Hobby Center."Hamilton: An American Musical" played in Houston through May 20.