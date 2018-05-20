One dead after pickup truck slams into two vehicle in NE Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

At least one person is dead following an overnight vehicle accident in northeast Harris County. (KTRK)

An investigation continues after one person was killed in a violent crash Saturday night in northeast Harris County.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. after a pickup truck hit two vehicles on FM 1960 and Cypresswood Drive, authorities say.

According to deputies, witnesses said the white pickup truck was driving at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a vehicle that was stopped at a red light. The pickup then went into the intersection and struck an SUV that was stopped at a red light on the other side of the road.

Investigators confirm that the driver of the first vehicle struck was killed, their identity has not been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashperson killedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News